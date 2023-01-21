Setback for TMC in Jhalda Municipality: HC dismisses TMC’s Sudip Karmakar as chair, appoints Cong’s Purnima Kandu

In a setback to the Trinamool Congress government, the Calcutta High Court on Friday set aside the appointment of a ruling party councillor Sudip Karmakar as the chairperson of Jhalda Municipality in

Purulia district and appointed Congress councillor Purnima Kandu in his place.

“The orders passed by the Sub-Divisional Officer [SDO], Jhalda Municipality, Purulia and the competent authority under Section 21B of the West Bengal Municipal Act, 1993 dated January 18, 2023, and the subsequent order passed by the Additional Secretary to the Government of West Bengal, Department of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs (Municipal Affairs Branch) dated January 18, 2023, are impugned in the writ petition being WPA 1752 of 2023,” reads the order passed by the single bench of Justice Amrita Sinha.

On Monday, Shila Chatterjee was elected chairperson of Jhalda Municipality by the Congress through a court-monitored voting process in the presence of the District Magistrate, Purulia, and she took oath the next day. However, Jhalda sub-divisional officer Ritam Jha on Wednesday disqualified independent councillor Chatterjee under the anti-defection law.

Following this, the state government on Thursday appointed TMC councillor Sudip Karmakar as the chairman of the municipality. Calling the move “illegal”, Chatterjee moved the Calcutta High Court on Friday.

Hearing the matter, Justice Sinha asked why a TMC member was appointed as the chairperson when the majority was with the Congress nominees. “The other fact remains that even though there are 11 other elected members of the said Municipality, the Additional Secretary chose to appoint a member from the losing party to act as Chairman,” said Justice Sinha.

The matter will now come up for a hearing on February 10.

Reacting to the development, state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, “Trinamool wants to control all municipalities in the state and has no regard for orders of the Calcutta High Court. It wants to make the state Opposition-free. Today’s order is another slap to the ruling party.”

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said, “It is a clear indication that the TMC is intolerant towards the Opposition. It enjoys indulging in this kind of politics to gain control over everything. This is unfortunate and unwarranted in a democracy.”

The TMC, however, refrained from commenting on the matter, calling it sub judice. “The matter is sub judice. The court has given an order and everyone must abide by it. It is totally a government matter. If the party wants to go to a higher court challenging the order, then it is a different question,” said TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh.