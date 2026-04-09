‘Served nation for 21 yrs, now my nationality is being doubted’: Kargil war veteran out of Bengal voter roll

Ali’s case highlights the human cost of documentation errors and bureaucratic delay Where a single discrepancy can cast doubt over a lifetime of service and belonging.

By Avantika Basu

A retired Indian Army Havildar, Md Daud Ali from Murshidabad district, who served the country for over two decades, including in the 1999 Kargil war, is now battling to prove his identity after his name was struck off the voter’s list. The sixty-four year old also sustained a lasting ear injury in a mortar shell blast in 2001.

“I served this nation for 21 years, one month and one day. Yet today, my nationality – and my family’s – is being questioned,” says a disappointed Ali.

Over 27 lakh voters’ names have been marked “deleted” following the adjudication of over 60 lakh electors, according to the Election Commission.