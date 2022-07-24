Series of petitions & protests helped flag irregularites

The arrest of state minister Partha Chatterjee in connection with the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam on Saturday is the latest development in an issue that surfaced in 2014 and, more recently, has seen nearly 500 days of sustained protests from candidates who claim that they have not got jobs despite having cleared the relevant examinations.

Apart from the Primary Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), allegations of irregularities have been made regarding recruitment of schoolteachers, even in Group C and Group D employee categories.

It was in 2014 that a notification for appointment of teachers in state-run schools in West Bengal through SLST (State Level Selection Test) for teachers was published and the recruitment process started in 2016.

However, a series of petitions were filed in the Calcutta High Court alleging “anomalies” in the recruitment process. The petitioners alleged that many candidates who got low marks ranked high in the merit list. There were also allegations that some applicants who weren’t even in the merit list received appointment letters.

In 2016, the West Bengal government issued a notification to the School Service Commission (SSC) to recruit 13,000 Group-D employees for state-run/aided schools.

In 2019, the tenure of the panel making the appointments expired. However, petitioners in the Calcutta High Court alleged that despite this, at least 25 persons were appointed by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education through the SSC. Later, petitioners claimed that over 500 such appointments were made.

In similar fashion, cases were filed against the West Bengal primary education board for allegedly recruiting teachers “illegally.”

Some of the petitioners alleged that some persons had been appointed though they had not qualified in TET, 2014. For getting a job in a primary school as a teacher, a candidate must have passed the TET. The petitioners have alleged that around 23 lakh candidates appeared in TET, 2014 and a panel was published for giving appointment of nearly 42,000 candidates as primary teachers. The petitioners have expressed serious suspicion about the “legality and correctness” of publication of such a panel.

Before the Calcutta High Court ordered a CBI inquiry, former minister and CBI official Upendra Nath Biswas also flagged “corrupt practices” in the recruitment process. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay was apprised by the petitioner Biswas, who named one Chandan Mondal of Bagda, North 24 Parganas, for allegedly giving jobs of primary school teachers in return for money. Incidentally, Biswas is a former additional director of the CBI. It was also alleged that Mondal is “hand-in-glove” with top officials in the education department of the state government.

In November last year, a single bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay ordered a preliminary inquiry by the CBI into alleged irregularities in the appointment of Group D staff in state-run schools under West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).

The WBBSE, in an affidavit before the court, had claimed that all the appointments were given on the basis of recommendations by the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC). But the commission submitted an affidavit before the court stating that after May 4, 2019, when the panel for the Group D staff requirement had expired, no recommendation letter was issued by it.

However, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, in several orders later, directed the CBI to investigate alleged irregularities in the appointments of teaching and non-teaching staff. Of these, one was in group C, two in group D appointments and four in teachers’ recruitment for classes 9 and 10. However, the division bench of Calcutta High Court stayed the orders.

Finally in May this year a division bench upheld all the single judge bench orders of CBI probe.

In a separate case, the single-judge Bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay on June 13 ordered the sacking 273 primary school teachers, who were hired through the Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) in 2014, and also ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe. A week later, the court ordered the removal of West Bengal Board of Primary Education chairperson Manik Bhattacharya.

The Indian Express visited the homes of 12 of the 273 teachers in Hooghly, Howrah, and Purba Bardhaman districts. Most of them were unavailable for comment. Their family members spoke of “fear and public shame”. Although some of them acknowledged that there might have been irregularities in the recruitment process, they were reluctant to divulge details about the alleged role of their kin.