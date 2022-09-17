September 13 Nabanna march violence: Two more arrested for attack on Kolkata ACP

Kolkata Police on Friday arrested two more persons in connection with the attack on Assistant Commissioner (Central Division) Debjit Chatterjee during the BJP’s Nabanna march that turned violent, leaving scores injured on Tuesday. Three persons have already been arrested in this connection.

Police said the accused have got their head tonsured and moustaches removed to evade arrest. Police identified the two arrested persons as Raj Kumar Maity (68) and Bikash Ghosh (27).

Police claimed that Maity, who was in a white kurta and whose photos were widely shared on social media, could be seen pulling the collar of the ACP who was trying to save himself from the protesters. Police said Maity, who was arrested from East Medinipur, had got his hair and moustache shaved to evade police. He is a private tutor in Dum Dum and had run fled to Medinipur after the violence, said police.

Ghosh, a resident of Karaya area, was arrested from Kultuli on Friday morning, said police adding that he too had got his head tonsured. ACP Chatterjee was among several policemen who sustained injuries during the BJP’ Nabanna Abhiyan. Video clips of Chatterjee being thrashed by about a dozen of agitators went viral on social media, said police.