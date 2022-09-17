scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 16, 2022

September 13 Nabanna march violence: Two more arrested for attack on Kolkata ACP

Police said the accused have got their head tonsured and moustaches removed to evade arrest. Police identified the two arrested persons as Raj Kumar Maity (68) and Bikash Ghosh (27).

Video clips of Chatterjee being thrashed by about a dozen of agitators went viral on social media, said police. (Express Photo)

Kolkata Police on Friday arrested two more persons in connection with the attack on Assistant Commissioner (Central Division) Debjit Chatterjee during the BJP’s Nabanna march that turned violent, leaving scores injured on Tuesday. Three persons have already been arrested in this connection.

Police said the accused have got their head tonsured and moustaches removed to evade arrest. Police identified the two arrested persons as Raj Kumar Maity (68) and Bikash Ghosh (27).

Police claimed that Maity, who was in a white kurta and whose photos were widely shared on social media, could be seen pulling the collar of the ACP who was trying to save himself from the protesters. Police said Maity, who was arrested from East Medinipur, had got his hair and moustache shaved to evade police. He is a private tutor in Dum Dum and had run fled to Medinipur after the violence, said police.

More from Kolkata

Ghosh, a resident of Karaya area, was arrested from Kultuli on Friday morning, said police adding that he too had got his head tonsured. ACP Chatterjee was among several policemen who sustained injuries during the BJP’ Nabanna Abhiyan. Video clips of Chatterjee being thrashed by about a dozen of agitators went viral on social media, said police.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Human as Resource’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-September 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Human as Resource’ or ‘...
Jogi movie review: Bollywood melodrama of Diljit Dosanjh’s film und...Premium
Jogi movie review: Bollywood melodrama of Diljit Dosanjh’s film und...
‘1984 is in our collective subconscious’: Diljit DosanjhPremium
‘1984 is in our collective subconscious’: Diljit Dosanjh
Vedanta-Foxconn shift: Frustration, anger in Maharashtra village as promi...Premium
Vedanta-Foxconn shift: Frustration, anger in Maharashtra village as promi...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 17-09-2022 at 03:47:10 am
Next Story

To ensure payment, admn attaches properties of sugar mill in Phagwara

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 16: Latest News
Advertisement