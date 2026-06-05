Kolkata to get water metro, will be the 18th city to be linked, says CM Adhikari

CM Adhikari stated that Kolkata would become the 18th city in the country to be connected to the Water Metro network. (Image AI generated)

Written by Paramita Datta

The Chief Minister of West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari, in a press conference on Thursday, said that the government is considering separating the shipping sector from the transport department by creating a shipping wing of its own. It is also exploring the possibility of developing minor ports, taking inspiration from the models successfully followed by Gujarat and Odisha, as reported by the news agency PTI.

CM Adhikari stated that Kolkata would become the 18th city in the country to be connected to the Water Metro network. He said, “Kolkata will now be linked to the water metro system. Kolkata will be the 18th city to join the Water Metro chain.”