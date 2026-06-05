Kolkata to get water metro, will be the 18th city to be linked, says CM Adhikari

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Written by Paramita Datta
The Chief Minister of West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari, in a press conference on Thursday, said that the government is considering separating the shipping sector from the transport department by creating a shipping wing of its own. It is also exploring the possibility of developing minor ports, taking inspiration from the models successfully followed by Gujarat and Odisha, as reported by the news agency PTI.
CM Adhikari stated that Kolkata would become the 18th city in the country to be connected to the Water Metro network. He said, “Kolkata will now be linked to the water metro system. Kolkata will be the 18th city to join the Water Metro chain.”
In the press conference, he said, “Currently, the transport and shipping departments function together in the state. We are considering creating a separate shipping wing in the future. We are also examining the possibility of developing minor ports on the lines of states such as Gujarat and Odisha.”
According to the report, the CM of West Bengal will be strengthening the marine infrastructure, including the transport system in the state and the deep-sea project in Dadanpatrabar, which is likely to move ahead. He said that the state government will provide 1,700 acres at Dadanpatrabar, around 10 km from Tajpur.
“Port-related work will move forward on that land,” he further added.
Referring to the annual Gangasagar Mela, the Chief Minister said efforts were underway to take the pilgrimage event to the international stage. “There are several proposals to develop Gangasagar Mela into an international event. The beach adjoining the Kapil Muni Ashram will be renovated. Six ghats along the Ganga are also being revamped. Work at Bagbazar Ghat, Ahiritola Ghat and other riverfront facilities will be completed before Durga Puja,” he said.
Accordingly, the Chief Minister further said that discussions were underway to set up a museum at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port that would showcase the rich history and heritage of old Kolkata. “There is a proposal to establish a museum at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port where the history of old Kolkata will be presented to visitors,” Adhikari said.
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