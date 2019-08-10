Separate department created for tribal development: Mamata

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said her government has formed a separate department to bring about comprehensive development of various tribal communities in the state.

“Today is… #AdivasiDibas. Our government has created the Tribal Development Department to bring about comprehensive development of various tribal communities in #Bangla,” Banerjee said in a tweet. On the occasion of the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, Banerjee also listed her government’s work for the upliftment of the tribals and said the state government has set up development boards for the Lepcha, Tamang, Sherpa, Bhutia, Limboo and Adivasi tribal communities of the state.