Sent those messages to arouse your conscience: Governor to TMC MP

A day after Trinamool Congress leader Saugata Roy accused West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar of sending him “provocative messages” against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the Governor on Thursday wrote to the MP and said that his remarks were “far distanced from fact situation and propriety” and that he sent those messages to “arouse” his “conscience”.

“I sent communications to you to touch your ethical chord and arouse your conscience so that governance in the State, that is far distanced from constitutional norms and rule of law, may be retrieved,” wrote the Governor in a letter while addressing Roy.

Lashing out at the Governor, the TMC senior leader had earlier said that ‘being a disciplined man of TMC’, he could tolerate anything said against the state’s Chief Minister and referred to the Governor’s act as “unethical”.

Dhankhar also shared the details of his letter to Roy in public domain. The letter further: ”Such severe indictment of the constitutional head by one in your elated position and in this manner, on such collapsible factually untenable situation, has no parallel.”

Dhankhar stated that his first communication with Roy was on May 16, 2021. “It has been noticed that over a long period, in a serialized manner, severe, and on many occasions scathing criticism of my role and actions as Governor has emanated from your side. Such adversarial stance, while positioning on behalf of the ruling party in the State, an experienced Parliamentarian like you will appreciate, does not serve wholesome public interest,” he wrote.