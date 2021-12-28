Senior TMC leader Derek O’ Brien tests positive for COVID-19

By: PTI | Kolkata |
Updated: December 28, 2021 12:54:15 pm
Updated: December 28, 2021 12:54:15 pm
Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O’ Brien Tuesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is presently at home isolation.
Brien, who is TMC Rajya Sabha party leader, requested those who have come in contact with him in the last three days and have symptoms to seek medical advice.
“Have tested positive for #COVID Moderate symptoms. Isolating at home. If you have come into contact with me in the last three days, and have symptoms, please seek medical advice. (Was always ultra-careful. Yet.),” he tweeted.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-