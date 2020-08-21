scorecardresearch
Friday, August 21, 2020
Senior Kolkata Police officer succumbs to coronavirus

Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma expressed grief over his demise and described Banerjee as a "corona martyr".

By: PTI | Kolkata | Published: August 21, 2020 12:59:06 pm
kolkata lockdown, kolkata coronavirus latest updates, kolkata cop dies due to coronavirus, uday shankar banerjee, kolkata police coronavirus, kolkata city newsAssistant Commissioner of Police, Uday Shankhar Banerjee, in his mid 50s, died at a private hospital on Friday morning. (Twitter/@CPKolkata)

A senior officer of Kolkata Police died due to COVID-19 on Friday, taking the total number of its personnel succumbing to the virus to nine, officials said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Uday Shankhar Banerjee, in his mid 50s, died at a private hospital here in the early hours, they said. Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma expressed grief over his demise and described Banerjee as a “corona martyr”.

“Extremely saddened to share the news of untimely demise of an outstanding Officer ACP (Central Div) Uday Shankar Banerjee who was under treatment in hospital due to COVID-19. TeamKP stands by the family of the deceased Officer #Sad #CoronaMartyr #RIP,” Sharma said on Twitter.

