Senior Kolkata Police officer succumbs to coronavirus

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Uday Shankhar Banerjee, in his mid 50s, died at a private hospital on Friday morning. (Twitter/@CPKolkata)

A senior officer of Kolkata Police died due to COVID-19 on Friday, taking the total number of its personnel succumbing to the virus to nine, officials said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Uday Shankhar Banerjee, in his mid 50s, died at a private hospital here in the early hours, they said. Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma expressed grief over his demise and described Banerjee as a “corona martyr”.

Extremely saddened to share the news of untimely demise of an outstanding Officer ACP (Central Div) UdayShankar Banerjee who was under treatment in hospital due to COVID-19 #TeamKP stands by the family of the deceased Officer #Sad #CoronaMartyr #RIP pic.twitter.com/LEeUmdnjmA — CP Kolkata Anuj (@CPKolkata) August 21, 2020

“Extremely saddened to share the news of untimely demise of an outstanding Officer ACP (Central Div) Uday Shankar Banerjee who was under treatment in hospital due to COVID-19. TeamKP stands by the family of the deceased Officer #Sad #CoronaMartyr #RIP,” Sharma said on Twitter.

