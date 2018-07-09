Senior CPM leader quits party after 42 years

Senior CPM leader and former MP Moinul Hassan on Saturday announced his decision to quit the party. Hassan, who has been associated with the CPM for 42 years and has been a two-time Lok Sabha MP and a one-time Rajya Sabha MP said he quit following differences of opinion with party leaders.

“I have decided to leave the party as the leaders don’t want to understand my views. I am of the opinion that the BJP is trying to strengthen its base in West Bengal. I think there is a need to form a grand alliance to oust the BJP from the Centre and we can’t have differences of opinion on this issue. But, the CPM leaders don’t agree with me,” he told the reporters. He however, did not want to reveal which party he would join next. A response from the CPM leadership on this development was not available.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App