Seeking to curb illegal slaughter of cows, central committee to visit Bengal

In an attempt to curb illegal transportation and slaughter of cows ahead of Eid celebrations, members of a central government committee are due to arrive in Kolkata this week to meet government officials. Members of the National Inspection Committee, which was set up on July 23 by the Centre to check the “illegal transportation, slaughter and sacrifice of animals”, have already met officials including the Chief Secretaries of Bihar, Jharkhand and Orissa, to stop the transportation of cattle across the border to Bengal.

Convenor of the six-member committee, S K Mittal, said his office is still waiting for an exact date for the meeting. “We are coming for sure ahead of Eid. As far as animal slaughter is concerned, Bengal is in a critical state and this needs to be addressed immediately. According to the information that we have, around 2 to 2.5 crore cattle are transported to Bengal annually and around 1.5 crore cattle are illegally transported to Bangladesh — these are not the official figures though. According to the BSF, in 2016, they rescued and confiscated 1,70,000 cattle,” he told The Indian Express. Mittal had also headed the Centre’s committee on Jallikattu.

Former IGP BSF Assam SK Srivastava is also a member of the committee. Mittal said the situation in Bengal is one of the first that the committee has taken up, apart from the airlifting of cattle in Maharashtra to be taken to Gulf countries. “We approached the neighbouring states first because transportation of cattle happens from there. The Bengal cow or bull is usually malnourished and therefore not as valuable. A Bengal cow can fetch up to Rs 150 in the market while a cow from north India can fetch up to Rs 600 to 700. These are the cows that are usually transported to Bangladesh for slaughter,” said Mittal.

The committee has already held high-level meetings in Patna, Jamshedpur, Ranchi and Bhubaneshwar. “We have been given assurance that the state governments will crack down on transportation and checkposts will be set up in different areas along Bengal border,” he said, adding the committee was looking into three issues — transportation of cattle to Bengal for slaughter, smuggling of cattle to Bangladesh from Bengal, and slaughter and storage of carcasses.

The cattle brought from south India pass through Orissa and enter Bengal through Kharagpur. Pakur is the main entry point for cattle transportation from Jharkhand to Malda and 60 per cent of cattle brought to Bengal enter through Hazaribagh in Bihar. The committee has met senior administration and police officials in Hazaribagh, including the SP.

“We have found that the modus operandi of transportation of cattle and legal action taken against it has changed. For instance, in Jharkhand, we found that police informs SPCA of such incidents. The SPCA, which is just an NGO, calls itself the Jharkhand SPCA. We have informed officials that this is illegal and they cannot take the state’s name. SPCA workers arrive at the spot wearing khaki uniforms, act like police, fine transporters Rs 50 and then release them… We have informed the Chief Secretary and other officials of this illegal activity,” said Mittal.

Pointing out that a helpline has been set up to get information about animal cruelty, Mittal said the committee will be pushing the state government to shut down temporary markets set up ahead of Eid. “I already have information of temporary markets being put up for selling cows for sacrifice. We would want the state to take action against those. If the state does nothing, I will meet the Governor and urge him to call for central forces if need be…” he said.

