Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
Seeking teaching jobs, women march in Kolkata

The women also wore black clothes as a mark of protest against the school recruitment scam. The protest rally was taken out from Sealdah to Gandhi Statue on Mayo Road in central Kolkata.

Reacting to the protest, Trinamool Congress state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said, “The education department is working hard to resolve their issues,” said Ghosh.

A large number of women – teaching job aspirants – took out a rally in Kolkata on Wednesday, demanding jobs in state-run schools. The protesters, who claim to have qualified for such jobs in 2016, chose the occasion of International Women’s Day, to put pressure on the state government to address their demand.

“We have been staging a sit-in for over 700 days seeking jobs. But the state government refused to address our demand,” said one of the protesters.

