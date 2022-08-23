Seeking pay scale upgrade, nurses call for Aug 25 protest

NURSES WILL hold a protest march from Moulali Ramlila Park to Rani Rashmoni Avenue here on Aug 25 demanding an upgrade of their present pay scale. The issue, which had taken a backseat due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will once again be taken up by Nurses’ Unity.
There have been numerous protests over the years, with the most recent being the protest at SSKM hospital in November last year after which there was a hearing in December wherein the court ruled that the demands were to be fulfilled in a month.
“We have waited for almost 12 months with no result,” said Bhaswati Mukherjee, secretary of Nurses’ Unity. A nurse with a diploma should be entitled at least to a Level-12 pay instead of a Level-9 pay, she said.
“Nearly 3,000 nurses are expected to attend this march. We are mindful of our responsibilities as health workers. Only the nurses who work morning shifts and those who have taken the day off will join the march,” added Mukherjee.
