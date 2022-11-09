Seeking mess reopening, Presidency students ‘gherao’ dean

A SECTION of Presidency University students gheraoed the dean of students of the varsity for over 24 hours, demanding that the mess be reopened at Eden Hindu Hostel and hostel fees be reduced.

The students began their agitation at 5 pm Monday. Arun Kumar Maity, dean of students at Presidency University, has been gheraoed by the agitating students.

“We want the mess to be reopened at Eden Hindu Hostel. Although the hostel reopened in March this year, the mess did not reopen. We submitted several deputations to the authorities in this regard but nothing was done. We heard that the authorities want to start a canteen system in the hostel that will increase the cost of the food. We want the old mess system to resume,” said Sheikh Sahidul, a third-year student of the physics department.

He said that the authorities also increased the caution money for admission in the hostel from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000. “The monthly rental has also been increased to Rs 200 from Rs 90. We want the hostel fees to be reduced as well,” said the student.