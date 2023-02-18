scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 17, 2023
Seeking DA hike, West Bengal govt employees march to Assembly

Some employees also took out a rally towards the Raj Bhavan to submit a memorandum to the Governor. The police, however, stopped the protesting employees near Dharmatala before it could reach the Assembly area or Raj Bhavan.

State government employees during a protest march in Kolkata on Friday. Express

Members of as many as 20 associations of state government employees on Friday marched towards the West Bengal Assembly demanding increase in dearness allowance (DA).

Even as the state government recently announced additional 3 per cent DA during presentation of the budget, a large section of employees was not satisfied with the move. Central government employees get DA at 38 per cent of their basic salary. The state employees will get DA at 6 per cent of their basic salary after the 3 per cent hike.

Members of an employee association have been staging a protest at Shahid Minar for nearly a month demanding DA at central rate. Some of them even started relay hunger strike.

The ‘Sangrami Joutho Manch’, an employees’ organisation, has already called a 48-hour strike in the state on Monday and Tuesday demanding DA at the central rate. A march has also been called across the state on Friday. The DA case is already pending in the Supreme Court. The next hearing is on March 15.

First published on: 18-02-2023 at 04:44 IST
Paint all metro rail pillars blue & white, Firhad Hakim urges RVNL

