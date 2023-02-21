Seeking DA hike, state govt staff begins 48-hour strike

A section of employees of various departments of the West Bengal government demanding dearness allowance (DA) at central rate started a 48-hour pen-down strike on Monday despite the authorities’ warning of initiating action against those abstaining from work.

The strike call saw a mixed response on the first day.

Members of the employee organisations joined the strike in the Writers’ Buildings, New Secretariat, courts, schools and other educational institutions in the state capital besides Birbhum, Medinipur, Nadia, Malda, Murshidabad, Howrah, Hooghly and other districts.

The Sangamri Joutha Manch, an employee organisation, claimed that the strike affected various offices of the state government since morning. Many employees came to their offices but didn’t work, it added.

“Our demand is fair. I will sign a file only if it is an important one as we don’t want people to face any inconvenience,” said an employee at the Writers’ Building.

“We are demanding what is our right and will not settle for anything less. Ours is an umbrella platform of 38 organisations of state government employees,” said Pijush Kanti Roy, a primary school teacher and an activist of the Sangrami Joutha Mancha.

Other organisations, including the coordination committee, will join the strike on Tuesday, it was learnt.

The government, on the other hand, claimed that the strike did not have much effect on the functioning of the departments.

Giving DA to state government employees at the central rate is a long-standing demand. The next hearing of the DA hike is scheduled in the Supreme Court on March 15.

Also, members of some employee associations have been staging a protest at Shahid Minar for nearly a month demanding DA at central rate. Some started a relay hunger strike and were even taken ill.

Manoj Chakraborty, leader of the Trinamool Employees’ Federation, said, “Government employees are entitled for DA but holding a strike is not the right way.”

According to the government notice, the employees joining the strike will be issued show-cause notices and disciplinary action will be initiated against them if they fail to come up with a satisfactory explanation for their absence from office.

The state government had on February 15 announced 3 per cent additional DA to its employees while tabling the 2023-24 budget in the Assembly.— With PTI inputs