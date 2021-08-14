Security stepped up in Kolkata ahead of Independence Day

The state police on Friday said it had stepped up security in Kolkata and other parts of the state, especially the border districts, ahead of the 75th Independence Day celebrations on Sunday. A senior police official said the celebrations here would be subdued because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Security will be tight in and around Red Road, where the official celebration attended by the chief minister is held every year. Quick response teams, heavy radio flying squad vans, and members of the city police’s combat forces will be deployed around the venue. Sniffer dogs and bomb squad personnel would also man the venue and its surrounding areas to ensure foolproof security, said the officer.

Security has been stepped up at the city airport and railway stations. Police stations are on alert, and checkpoints have been set up across Kolkata.