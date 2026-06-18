Security outside Mamata Banerjee residence withdrawn, claims TMC

The party also posted a video on their X handle where the MP made the claims.

Written by: Atri Mitra
1 min readKolkataJun 18, 2026 01:48 AM IST
Mamata Banerjee Security withdrawn, Derek O'Brien, Mamata Banerjee, Trinamool Congress, Sagarika Ghosh, Bengal Government, Kolkata news, WEst Bengal news, Indian express, current affairs“Your obsession with vendetta politics and your insecurity-driven abuse of power exposes exactly who you are. If 'petty politics' had a face, it would undoubtedly look like yours,” the post added.
Make us preferred source on Google

Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien on Wednesday alleged that security cover outside the Kalighat residence of party supremo Mamata Banerjee was withdrawn by the state government. The party also posted a video on their X handle where the MP made the claims.

“A shocking new low in POLITICAL VENDETTA. What exactly are you plotting, @SuvenduWB? Removing the long-serving security personnel protecting @MamataOfficial is not administrative action, it is a CALCULATED MOVE TO ISOLATE AND ENDANGER HER,” TMC posted on X.

“Your obsession with vendetta politics and your insecurity-driven abuse of power exposes exactly who you are. If ‘petty politics’ had a face, it would undoubtedly look like yours,” the post added.

Slamming the move, TMC MP Sagarika Ghosh wrote on X, “This is highly alarming. Why have Didi’s long serving security personnel been suddenly withdrawn and why has she been left without any security late at night? A former CM’s security is not about politics, it is the Bengal government’s institutional responsibility. Unbelievable politics of vendetta going on in Bengal.”

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Atri Mitra
Atri Mitra

Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain. Experience  Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express. Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news. Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions. Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal. Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla. Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent. Education Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting. Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University. Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur. Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jun 17: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments