Security outside Mamata Banerjee residence withdrawn, claims TMC

“Your obsession with vendetta politics and your insecurity-driven abuse of power exposes exactly who you are. If 'petty politics' had a face, it would undoubtedly look like yours,” the post added.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien on Wednesday alleged that security cover outside the Kalighat residence of party supremo Mamata Banerjee was withdrawn by the state government. The party also posted a video on their X handle where the MP made the claims.

“A shocking new low in POLITICAL VENDETTA. What exactly are you plotting, @SuvenduWB? Removing the long-serving security personnel protecting @MamataOfficial is not administrative action, it is a CALCULATED MOVE TO ISOLATE AND ENDANGER HER,” TMC posted on X.

“Your obsession with vendetta politics and your insecurity-driven abuse of power exposes exactly who you are. If ‘petty politics’ had a face, it would undoubtedly look like yours,” the post added.