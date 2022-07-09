scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 09, 2022

Security of Barrackpore MP withdrawn: HC seeks report from MHA

The Central government’s decision to withdraw ‘Z’ category security of Arjun Singh came weeks after the Barrackpore MP, who had got elected on a BJP ticket in 2019, returned to Trinamool Congress on May 23.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
July 9, 2022 5:53:04 am
Calcutta High Court File Photo

The Calcutta High Court on Friday sought a report from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on withdrawing ‘Z’ category security of Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh.

The Central government’s decision to withdraw ‘Z’ category security of Singh came weeks after the Barrackpore MP, who had got elected on a BJP ticket in 2019, returned to Trinamool Congress on May 23.

After the BJP government at the Centre informed its July 5 decision on security withdrawal, Singh had approached the Calcutta High Court challenging the MHA’s decision and demanded interim security for himself.

While the single-judge bench of Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya dismissed Singh’s plea for interim security, it sought a report from the Union Home Ministry on withdrawal of security within ten days.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 8, 2022: Why to read ‘Corruption’ or ‘Freedom of press’ or ...Premium
UPSC Key-July 8, 2022: Why to read ‘Corruption’ or ‘Freedom of press’ or ...
Siberia or Japan? Expert Google Maps players can tell at a glimpsePremium
Siberia or Japan? Expert Google Maps players can tell at a glimpse
Explained: What Shinzo Abe, who had a special rapport with Narendra Modi,...Premium
Explained: What Shinzo Abe, who had a special rapport with Narendra Modi,...
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi: Modi Cabinet sensitive about all weaker sections, sy...Premium
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi: Modi Cabinet sensitive about all weaker sections, sy...

It may be noted that after Singh joined the BJP before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP government at the Centre granted him ‘Y+’ category security cover to him. After he got elected as an MP, the Centre upgraded his security cover to ‘Z’ category.

More from Kolkata

In ‘Z’ category security, 22 personnel, including armed guards, provide the security cover.

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 09: Latest News
Advertisement