Security of Barrackpore MP withdrawn: HC seeks report from MHA

The Calcutta High Court on Friday sought a report from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on withdrawing ‘Z’ category security of Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh.

The Central government’s decision to withdraw ‘Z’ category security of Singh came weeks after the Barrackpore MP, who had got elected on a BJP ticket in 2019, returned to Trinamool Congress on May 23.

After the BJP government at the Centre informed its July 5 decision on security withdrawal, Singh had approached the Calcutta High Court challenging the MHA’s decision and demanded interim security for himself.

While the single-judge bench of Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya dismissed Singh’s plea for interim security, it sought a report from the Union Home Ministry on withdrawal of security within ten days.

It may be noted that after Singh joined the BJP before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP government at the Centre granted him ‘Y+’ category security cover to him. After he got elected as an MP, the Centre upgraded his security cover to ‘Z’ category.

In ‘Z’ category security, 22 personnel, including armed guards, provide the security cover.