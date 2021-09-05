Security guard death case: CID issues summons to Suvendu Adhikari

THE CRIMINAL Investigation Department (CID) has summoned Suvendu Adhikari, BJP MLA from Nandigram and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly in connection with the death of his body guard in 2018.

According to CID sources, Adhikari has been summoned on Monday to record his statement in the case.

The case was reopened after Suparna Kanjilal Chakraborty, widow of the deceased, Subhabrata Chakraborty, filed a fresh police complaint on July 9 this year. In the complaint, she raised doubts on the earlier police claim that Subhabrata had shot himself dead with his service revolver on October 13, 2018.

According to CID sources, Adhikari has been summoned to CID headquarters at Bhawani Bhawan to record his statement and a notice has been served to him regarding the summons. Adhikari was unavailable for comment on the matter.

Earlier, CID teams visited Suvendu’s residence in Purba Medinipur, apart from checking the barracks where Subhabrata used to stay. The barracks is located just beside the house of the MLA.

The team took pictures and videographed the area and the spot where Subhabrata allegedly shot himself. A sketch of the area was also drawn up. On July 17, Tamluk MP Dibyendu Adhikari, brother of Suvendu, told mediapersons outside the Adhikari residence, “We are cooperating with the investigators.”

On July 14, sleuths had visited the barracks and Suvendu’s house, and recorded the statements of security guards.