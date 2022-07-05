Security breach at CM Mamata Banerjee’s residence: SIT formed to probe lapses

An eight-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed Tuesday to investigate the case of “security breach” at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Kalighat residence recently. The SIT will be jointly led by two officers — a Deputy Commissioner Detective Department (special) and a Deputy Commissioner of Police Special Task Force, sources said.

The police personnel on duty at Nabanna, the state secretariat, and at her residence in Kalighat have also been barred from using mobile phones while on duty, said sources. Those on duty will be asked to submit their phones before starting duty. The instructions were issued “in the interest of the safety of the Chief Minister,” sources said.

On the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, a man entered the premises of the Chief Minister’s Kalighat residence around 1 am by climbing a wall. He spent around seven hours on the premises and was noticed by the CM’s staff around 8.30 am Sunday.

Officials said the police are investigating how the man managed to enter the Z-category security zone. The accused person, who was arrested Sunday, has been remanded to police custody till July 11. According to sources, the CCTV footage shows the accused loitering inside the premises.

Even as the police are yet to determine the man’s motive, there are indications that the man is “mentally unstable”, sources said.

“An investigation is on but there were serious lapses on the part of people who were on duty at the time. Steps are being taken to tighten the security arrangements. A special team will investigate how and with what motive the man sneaked into the premises of the CM’s residence,” said a senior police officer.