Section 144 imposed in Howrah till June 15

Sunday, June 12, 2022
The move came after a fresh clash broke out between the police and the protesters in Howrah’s Panchla Bazaar on Saturday. The police threw teargas shells to disperse the crowd.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
June 12, 2022 5:49:11 am
Flames and smoke rise from vehicles on fire, that were allegedly set ablaze by miscreants during a protest over controversial remarks made by two now-suspended BJP leaders about Prophet Mohammad, in Howrah. (PTI)

THE STATE government said on Saturday that Section 144 of CrPC, which prohibits the gathering of four or more people, has been put in place in several areas such as Uluberia, Panchla and Domjur till June 15.

State BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar was arrested Saturday after he allegedly defied the government order of Section 144 and attempted to visit violence-hit areas in Howrah. He was later released from the Lalbazar Central lock-up.

Meanwhile, the state government transferred the Superintendent of Police in Howrah Rural and Commissioner of Police in Howrah Police Commissionerate. A government order said Praveen Tripathi, Additional CP of Kolkata Police, would be the new Commissioner of Police of Howrah City, replacing C. Sudhakar who has been named as Joint CP of Kolkata Police.

Swathi Bhangalia, DCP (South West) of Kolkata Police, has been made the new SP of Howrah (Rural), replacing Saumya Roy who has been made DCP, SW, Kolkata Police, the order said. “These appointments have been initiated in the interest of public service,” the order said. The decision was taken during an emergency meeting in the state secretariat.

Meanwhile, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed concern over the “worsening” law and order situation following the clashes in Howrah and appealed to Mamata Banerjee to sternly deal with lawbreakers.

Taking to Twitter, Dhankhar alleged inaction by the state Chief Secretary and police is an “unfortunate endorsement” of the criminality of law violators.

BJP MP Saumitra Khan wrote to Union Minister Amit Shah, urging him to deploy central forces in the state to “keep Bengal safe.”

Meanwhile, Internet services have been temporarily suspended in several areas of Murshidabad district till 6 am on June 14. Internet will remain suspended in Shaktipur, Reginagar and Beldanga I and II block areas.

