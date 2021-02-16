Second rejig in 2 weeks: West Bengal names new heads of major public hospitals

Prof (Dr) Manab Nandy of the Department of Pharmacology of Kolkata Medical College and Hospital was appointed the institution’s medical superintendent-cum-vice principal.

The West Bengal government on Monday appointed new heads of some major state-run hospitals for the second time in as many weeks.

NRS Medical College and Hospital’s community medicine head Professor (Dr) Indira Dey (Pal) was appointed the institution’s superintendent and vice-principal. Dr Pijush Kumar Roy of Raiganj Medical College and Hospital’s ENT Department was appointed the medical superintendent and vice-principal of Kolkata’s SSKM Hospital.

Prof (Dr) Manab Nandy of the Department of Pharmacology of Kolkata Medical College and Hospital was appointed the institution’s medical superintendent-cum-vice principal.

The government appointed Prof (Dr) Anindya Dasgupta of the Department of Biochemistry of Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital the institution’s medical superintendent and vice-principal.

Dr Rupali Dey of the Department of Microbiology of Bardhaman Medical College and Hospital will become the medical superintendent and vice-principal of the Calcutta School of Tropical Medicine.

North Bengal Medical College and Hospital’s microbiology department faculty member Prof (Dr) Sanjay Mallik will take over as the facility’s medical superintendent and vice-principal.

Prof (Dr) Puranjay Saha of the Department of Microbiology of Malda Medical College and Hospital will now be the superintendent and vice-principal of the institution.

The state removed Dr Pradip Kumar Mitra, the former director of medical education, as the coordinator for management and containment of Covid-19.