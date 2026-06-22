In first Budget, Bengal Government unveils plan for second Kolkata airport

The Bengal Government also allocated Rs 10 crore in the current financial year for the expansion of Coochbehar Airport's infrastructure. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

The BJP Government in West Bengal, in its first Budget presented Monday, announced plans to build a second greenfield airport near Kolkata to decongest the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport and support the state’s economic growth.

During his maiden Budget speech, Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta said the government will identify between 1,000 and 1,500 acres of land near Kalyani in the Nadia district to build the new facility.

The announcement comes at a time when the existing 2,460-acre KoIkata Airport faces severe pressure from rising passenger volumes.

Recent daily traffic data highlights the scale of this congestion. On June 21, 2026, the airport recorded over 55,000 passengers. This included 23,119 domestic arrivals and 24,409 departures across 278 domestic flights, supplemented by 3,645 international arrivals and 3,903 departures across 50 international flights.