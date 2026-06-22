In first Budget, Bengal Government unveils plan for second Kolkata airport

The BJP Government in West Bengal, in its first Budget presented Monday, announced plans to build a second greenfield airport near Kolkata to decongest the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport and support the state’s economic growth.
During his maiden Budget speech, Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta said the government will identify between 1,000 and 1,500 acres of land near Kalyani in the Nadia district to build the new facility.
The announcement comes at a time when the existing 2,460-acre KoIkata Airport faces severe pressure from rising passenger volumes.
Recent daily traffic data highlights the scale of this congestion. On June 21, 2026, the airport recorded over 55,000 passengers. This included 23,119 domestic arrivals and 24,409 departures across 278 domestic flights, supplemented by 3,645 international arrivals and 3,903 departures across 50 international flights.
New Bengal airports
To broaden access to affordable air travel and stimulate regional tourism, Dasgupta also announced that several new civil airports will be made functional across the state under the Centre’s UDAN scheme. These new regional gateways will be developed in Purulia, Balurghat, and Malda.
The Bengal Government also allocated Rs 10 crore in the current financial year for the expansion of Coochbehar Airport’s infrastructure.
Additionally, the Bengal Budget allocated significant infrastructure funding and land for expanding existing commercial and military air bases.
Story continues below this ad
The state government will hand over 25 acres of land for strategic expansion and development of Hasimara Air Force Station. The strategic facility will receive 37 acres of land from the state for necessary upgrades at Kalaikunda Air Force Station.
The push for a second airport marks a new chapter for an aviation hub that dates back more than a century. Originally established in the early 1920s as the Calcutta Aerodrome, the facility officially commenced civilian operations in 1924 at Dum Dum.
In its early decades, it served as an essential global refuelling stopover for flights charting routes between Europe, North America, Indochina, and Australia.
Following decades of post-Independence growth and modernisation, including the opening of a domestic terminal in 1995 and a major integrated terminal in 2013, the historic hub was renamed Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in January 1995 to honour the legendary freedom fighter.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More