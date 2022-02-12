SEC: State police to oversee security for municipal polls

The West Bengal State Election Commission Friday announced that the security arrangements for the civic elections in Bidhannagar, Asansol, Chandannagar and Siliguri would be provided by the state police. Polls for municipal corporations of Bidhannagar, Siliguri, Asansol and Chandernagar will be held on Saturday and the results will be declared on February 14.

On Thursday, the Calcutta High court had directed the SEC to decide within 12 hours if the deployment of the central forces is required in the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation area for the civic polls. A division Bench comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice Rajrashi Bharadwaj had said that if the SEC decides against deployment, the poll commissioner will be answerable for ensuring violence-free elections.

On Friday, the high court also dismissed an application seeking the modification of its February 10 order, whereby the bench had directed the SEC to take the final decision after holding a joint meeting with the state’s chief secretary, home secretary and top police officers.

The SEC said that it will ensure that the voting is conducted in a free and fair manner. “The state police will be assisted by commandos, Eastern Frontier Rifles personnel and the Special Task Force during the civic polls in the four municipalities. Apart from that, the CID and IB will be visiting sensitive areas Friday onwards. An IG will be being appointed for the four municipal polls which are slated for February 12,” said the commission.

The poll panel also said that an IAS-rank official will be appointed as a special observer for the polls.