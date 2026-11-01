SEBI chief sets three conditions for Calcutta Stock Exchange revival

The revival of the Calcutta Stock Exchange (CSE) will depend on its ability to attract sufficient trading volumes, build a sustainable business model and make substantial investments in technology, SEBI chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said in Kolkata on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference, Pandey said the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has made it clear that CSE will have to meet stringent financial, technological and regulatory requirements before it can resume trading.

He made the remark while responding to a question on the BJP government’s proposal to revive the century-old exchange in the state.

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The CSE must demonstrate a minimum net worth of Rs 100 crore and achieve an average annual turnover of Rs 1,000 crore to operate as a stock exchange, he said. However, trading on its platform has remained suspended since 2013–14, when the CSE’s annual turnover had dropped to around Rs 90 crore, the SEBI chief informed.