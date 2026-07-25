‘Sebaashray camp is a scam’: Bengal CM targets Abhishek Banerjee, warns of strict action

Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari Saturday took a dig at Abhishek Banerjee over his Sebaashray health camps and warned that the government will take appropriate action at the right time.
Making a statement in the Assembly, Adhikari said several FIRs have been registered against Banerjee over alleged large-scale corruption involving the Sebaashray project, and assured that all allegations will be investigated by the Criminal Investigation Department and a Special Task Force.
The chief minister said in the Assembly, “The nephew’s (referring to Abhishek Banerjee) Sebaashray camp is a scam.” He then showed several photographs of people who allegedly lost their limbs after getting treated at Sebaashray camps.
Subsequently, CM Adhikari informed the Assembly of the measures the state government has taken about Sebaashray.
He said, “We have taken action. We have written to the Atomic Energy Department of the Central Government and the Health Department. We have seized X-ray machines and USG machines. We have seized expired medicines. We have acted against the government funds spent on the project in Diamond Harbour and Nandigram, and against the government doctors who were assigned duty there. A thorough investigation is being conducted involving the CID, STF, and the district police. Every complaint from those who were harmed at the Sebashray camp has been taken as an FIR. Rest assured, those who have committed such a grave crime will not be spared. Time will tell. All evidence is being collected.”
Banerjee was recently booked after a woman complained that she lost a leg following treatment for knee pain at a Sebaashray camp, a healthcare outreach initiative launched by the Diamond Harbour MP in West Bengal a few months ago.
Banerjee launched the Sebaashray health camps in 2025 across his Lok Sabha constituency, among other places.
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The TMC leader also faces allegations relating to alleged misappropriation of Cyclone Amphan relief funds, illegal soil extraction and irregularities in government housing schemes. He has been named in multiple cases, including one involving the alleged forgery of signatures on a Trinamool document and another over his remarks on the use of DJs during an election rally.
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More