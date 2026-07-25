‘Sebaashray camp is a scam’: Bengal CM targets Abhishek Banerjee, warns of strict action

Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari Saturday took a dig at Abhishek Banerjee over his Sebaashray health camps and warned that the government will take appropriate action at the right time.

Making a statement in the Assembly, Adhikari said several FIRs have been registered against Banerjee over alleged large-scale corruption involving the Sebaashray project, and assured that all allegations will be investigated by the Criminal Investigation Department and a Special Task Force.

The chief minister said in the Assembly, “The nephew’s (referring to Abhishek Banerjee) Sebaashray camp is a scam.” He then showed several photographs of people who allegedly lost their limbs after getting treated at Sebaashray camps.