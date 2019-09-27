Saradha chit fund: Search on for Rajeev Kumar

A team of CBI officials once again visited Bhawani Bhawan in search of former police commissioner Rajeev Kumar on Thursday in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam case. The CBI officials were at the CID headquarters for nearly 40 minutes.

Advertising

The CBI Thursday started making submissions against Kumar’s anticipatory bail plea after his lawyers concluded their arguments in favour of the prayer.

The CBI lawyer is scheduled to continue his submissions before a division bench, which is hearing the proceedings ‘in-camera’, again on Friday.

Kumar’s lawyers concluded their arguments in favour of his anticipatory bail prayer earlier in the day before the division bench.

With PTI inputs