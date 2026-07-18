Search on for missing state-level teen shooter Damayanti Sen; last seen at Howrah station

State-level rifle shooter Damayanti Sen, 15, went missing on Thursday in West Bengal’s Howrah district.

According to the family of the teenager, a resident of Central Howrah, she had gone to buy milk from a shop near her home on Thursday morning, but has been missing ever since. She was last seen at Howrah railway station.

Damayanti, a resident of Umacharan Bhattacharya Lane, practices at Olympian Joydeep Karmakar’s rifle shooting training centre. On Thursday, she left her home around 9 am to buy milk. When she had not returned by 9.30 am, her family went to search for her by the river, thinking she might have gone for a morning walk. However, when she was not found there, the family sought help from the police. The teenager was not carrying her mobile phone when she left home Thursday morning. She was wearing pink clothes.