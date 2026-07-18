Search on for missing state-level teen shooter Damayanti Sen; last seen at Howrah station
According to the family of the teenager, a resident of Central Howrah, she had gone to buy milk from a shop near her home on Thursday morning, but has been missing ever since. She was last seen at Howrah railway station.
State-level rifle shooter Damayanti Sen, 15, went missing on Thursday in West Bengal’s Howrah district.
According to the family of the teenager, a resident of Central Howrah, she had gone to buy milk from a shop near her home on Thursday morning, but has been missing ever since. She was last seen at Howrah railway station.
Damayanti, a resident of Umacharan Bhattacharya Lane, practices at Olympian Joydeep Karmakar’s rifle shooting training centre. On Thursday, she left her home around 9 am to buy milk. When she had not returned by 9.30 am, her family went to search for her by the river, thinking she might have gone for a morning walk. However, when she was not found there, the family sought help from the police. The teenager was not carrying her mobile phone when she left home Thursday morning. She was wearing pink clothes.
A missing person complaint has been filed at the Howrah police station. According to the family, CCTV footage from Howrah railway station showed the teenager entering the station at around 9.45 am. She was last seen moving towards platforms 4 and 5 at around 10 am, when local trains to Arambagh and Bardhaman were scheduled to arrive at these platforms, the family said.
Damayanti’s father Dhruvajyoti Sen said the girl went to bed early on Wednesday. However, the family did not suspect any trouble or disturbance. Incidentally, Damayanti has also earned a chance to play in the national shooting team trials.
The family has also made an appeal on social media to find her. Since then, multiple calls have been received with knowledge of Damayanti’s whereabouts, but none of the leads have turned out to be reliable so far. A similar call had also come from Bardhaman, but it was found out upon inquiries that the person being referred to was not the teenage shooter.
Later on Friday evening, the teenager’s father met Sports Minister Indranil Khan and informed him about the incident. Police sources said the Howrah district police has constituted a four-member special team to find the teenage shooter.
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More