Gaming zone to sleeping pods: Kolkata’s Sealdah station set for major upgrade

The Central Gate at Sealdah Station is specifically designed to provide mail and express train passengers with a dedicated, hassle-free gateway to and from the station, officials said. (Express Photo/AI Enhanced)

Kolkata’s Sealdah railway station is set for a major infrastructure upgrade with a state-of-the-art recreational centre featuring a multiplex, gaming zone, food court, retail outlets, and sleeping pods for the waiting passengers, officials said.

The Eastern Railway has contracted a firm to develop, operate, and maintain the recreation zone. According to officials, this will transform the station into a modern, passenger-friendly, and commercially vibrant destination by bringing multiple lifestyle, retail, food, and entertainment services under one roof.

The recreation zone will have three upper floors plus a terrace, while the ground floor—already developed by the railway—will remain outside the licensed area.