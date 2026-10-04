Gaming zone to sleeping pods: Kolkata’s Sealdah station set for major upgrade

2 min readKolkataUpdated: Oct 4, 2026 07:46 PM IST
The Central Gate at Sealdah Station is specifically designed to provide mail and express train passengers with a dedicated, hassle-free gateway to and from the station, officials said. (Express Photo/AI Enhanced)
Kolkata’s Sealdah railway station is set for a major infrastructure upgrade with a state-of-the-art recreational centre featuring a multiplex, gaming zone, food court, retail outlets, and sleeping pods for the waiting passengers, officials said.
The Eastern Railway has contracted a firm to develop, operate, and maintain the recreation zone. According to officials, this will transform the station into a modern, passenger-friendly, and commercially vibrant destination by bringing multiple lifestyle, retail, food, and entertainment services under one roof.
The recreation zone will have three upper floors plus a terrace, while the ground floor—already developed by the railway—will remain outside the licensed area.
The complex will house a diverse array of facilities, including grocery and daily-use products, apparel and accessories, electronics, a modern game zone, a multiplex with entertainment options, extensive food courts and cafeterias, and outlets of popular national and international food brands. Additionally, sleeping pods will be set up to offer comfortable short-term accommodation to passengers.
The project will boost the local economy by creating widespread direct and indirect employment opportunities across retail, food and beverages, housekeeping, security, maintenance, and allied services, officials said.
Rajeev Saxena, Divisional Railway Manager, Sealdah Division, stated that the project would offer premium facilities while improving the overall aesthetic and functional environment of the station, which has a daily footfall close to 10 lakh people.
“A year’s time has been given for the execution of the contract. First, the drawing will be approved. Then they will begin construction. So, this mart will be ready approximately by next Durga Puja.”
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According to officials, the total value of the 10-year contract is over Rs 39 crore, including GST.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
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