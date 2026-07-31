15 lakh passengers, daily hassle: Sealdah Station’s taxi problem gets a fix

3 min readKolkataUpdated: Jul 31, 2026 12:10 PM IST
The Central Gate at Sealdah Station is specifically designed to provide mail and express train passengers with a dedicated, hassle-free gateway to and from the station, officials said. (Express Photo/AI Enhanced)
Every day, more than 15 lakh passengers pass through Sealdah Station, Kolkata’s busiest railway hub. But for many, especially those with heavy luggage or family in tow, the toughest part of the journey begins after they leave the platform—finding a taxi through the packed station.
That daily ordeal is about to get significantly easier. The Sealdah Division of the Eastern Railway has opened a Central Gate, specifically designed to give mail and express train passengers a dedicated, hassle-free gateway in and out of the station.
Until now, travellers had to squeeze through four primary entry points — Prafulla Dwar, North Gate, Main Gate, and South Gate, often getting caught in the chaotic cross-flow of local commuters rushing through platforms.
The new Central Gate will now create a direct pathway for long-distance travellers.
Straight to the platforms: Passengers gain immediate access to Platforms 11 through 14, where major mail and express trains dock.
Instant taxi access: The gate opens directly onto the app’s cab pickup and drop-off point, eliminating the need to walk long distances across crowded station concourses.
Safer navigation: By separating long-distance travellers from high-density suburban foot traffic, officials said the facility minimises risky criss-cross movement, a relief for elderly commuters, families with young children, and tourists with heavy baggage.
Which gate should you use?
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Railway authorities recommend that passengers use the Central Gate for an app-cab pickup.
“Our objective is to make every passenger’s journey more comfortable and convenient. The Central Gate is a significant step towards modernising Sealdah Station, improving passenger movement, and enhancing facilities for long-distance travellers,” Saxena added.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More