Every day, more than 15 lakh passengers pass through Sealdah Station, Kolkata’s busiest railway hub. But for many, especially those with heavy luggage or family in tow, the toughest part of the journey begins after they leave the platform—finding a taxi through the packed station.

That daily ordeal is about to get significantly easier. The Sealdah Division of the Eastern Railway has opened a Central Gate, specifically designed to give mail and express train passengers a dedicated, hassle-free gateway in and out of the station.

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15 lakh passengers, daily hassle: Sealdah Station’s taxi problem gets a fix https://t.co/WY1zvhhhXL pic.twitter.com/981ohxz4qv — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) July 31, 2026

Direct access, zero chaos

Until now, travellers had to squeeze through four primary entry points — Prafulla Dwar, North Gate, Main Gate, and South Gate, often getting caught in the chaotic cross-flow of local commuters rushing through platforms.

The new Central Gate will now create a direct pathway for long-distance travellers.

Straight to the platforms: Passengers gain immediate access to Platforms 11 through 14, where major mail and express trains dock.

Instant taxi access: The gate opens directly onto the app’s cab pickup and drop-off point, eliminating the need to walk long distances across crowded station concourses.

Safer navigation: By separating long-distance travellers from high-density suburban foot traffic, officials said the facility minimises risky criss-cross movement, a relief for elderly commuters, families with young children, and tourists with heavy baggage.

Which gate should you use?

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Railway authorities recommend that passengers use the Central Gate for an app-cab pickup.

To further improve last-mile connectivity, an app-based cab pick-up and drop-off zone has been opened near the Central Gate, along with a modern toilet complex for passengers.

What’s next?

According to officials, the opening of the Central Gate is the first phase of a broader modernisation push at Sealdah Station.

Rajeev Saxena, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) at Sealdah, said they want to systematically upgrade passenger amenities.

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“Our objective is to make every passenger’s journey more comfortable and convenient. The Central Gate is a significant step towards modernising Sealdah Station, improving passenger movement, and enhancing facilities for long-distance travellers,” Saxena added.