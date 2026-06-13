Sealdah-Ranaghat AC local to stop at 5 more stations; Diamond Harbour, Canning get special trains
Eastern Railway has announced additional stoppages for the Sealdah-Ranaghat AC local train at five more stations from June 15. The railway has also introduced special EMU services on the Diamond Harbour and Canning routes to ease overcrowding during peak hours.
Kolkata local train update: To further expand its reach for Kolkata suburban commuters, the AC local train service between Sealdah and Ranaghat will now stop at five more stations. Launched on August 10, 2025, West Bengal’s first AC local train service connects several important stations across the corridor. The move is expected to provide more comfortable travel experience for passengers amid the prevailing hot and humid weather conditions.
Sealdah-Ranaghat AC Local train: Travel time, Speed
Train number 31637/31638 Sealdah-Ranaghat-Sealdah AC EMU local covers the entire distance in 01:40 hrs. It runs at a highest speed of 110 kmph. It is being maintained and operated by Sealdah Division of Eastern Railway (ER).
Sealdah-Ranaghat AC Local train stoppages, fare
The Sealdah to Ranaghat AC local train has 12 fully air-conditioned coaches of stainless steel body, ensuring a safe, secured and comfortable journey. There is seating accommodation for 1,126 passengers. Enroute, the train stops at Chakdah, Kalyani, Kanchrapara, Naihati, Shyamnagar, Barrackpore, Khardah, Sodepur, Belgharia, Dumdum and Bidhannagar stations.
However, from June 15, the train will halt at five more stations including Simurali, Halisahar, Kankinara, Jagaddal and Ichchapur stations. The fare of Sealdah to Ranaghat AC local train is Rs 120 for the entire stretch and the lowest fare is Rs 35.
“For the convenience of the passengers, Eastern Railway’s Sealdah Division has decided to provide additional stoppages of 31637/31638 Sealdah – Ranaghat – Sealdah AC EMU local at Simurali, Halisahar, Kankinara, Jagaddal & Ichchapur stations on experimental basis with effect from 15.06.2026 till 31.07.2026 (inclusive),” the Eastern Railway said in a statement.
Special trains announced on Diamond Harbour, Canning routes
Meanwhile, in a bid to ease overcrowding, Eastern Railway has decided to operate three EMU special services on the Sealdah-Diamond Harbour section, one special service on the Canning-Sonarpur route and extend one existing service on the Sealdah-Canning section. These arrangements will remain in effect from June 15 to July 31 and will run daily, except on Sundays.
It also revised the timing of train number 30511 UP Champahati-Majerhat local at intermediate stations between Garia and Ballyguange.
EMU Special Trains & Extended Local — Full Schedule
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More