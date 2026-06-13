Sealdah-Ranaghat AC local to stop at 5 more stations; Diamond Harbour, Canning get special trains

Sealdah-Ranaghat AC local to halt at 5 more stations; Special trains announced on Diamond Harbour and Canning routes (Image: Eastern Railway/X)

Kolkata local train update: To further expand its reach for Kolkata suburban commuters, the AC local train service between Sealdah and Ranaghat will now stop at five more stations. Launched on August 10, 2025, West Bengal’s first AC local train service connects several important stations across the corridor. The move is expected to provide more comfortable travel experience for passengers amid the prevailing hot and humid weather conditions.

Sealdah-Ranaghat AC Local train: Travel time, Speed

Train number 31637/31638 Sealdah-Ranaghat-Sealdah AC EMU local covers the entire distance in 01:40 hrs. It runs at a highest speed of 110 kmph. It is being maintained and operated by Sealdah Division of Eastern Railway (ER).

Sealdah-Ranaghat AC Local train stoppages, fare

The Sealdah to Ranaghat AC local train has 12 fully air-conditioned coaches of stainless steel body, ensuring a safe, secured and comfortable journey. There is seating accommodation for 1,126 passengers. Enroute, the train stops at Chakdah, Kalyani, Kanchrapara, Naihati, Shyamnagar, Barrackpore, Khardah, Sodepur, Belgharia, Dumdum and Bidhannagar stations.