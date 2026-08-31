Fire at Sealdah railway station food court in Kolkata; no casualties

A fire broke out at an eatery outside the Sealdah railway station in Kolkata Monday morning, engulfing the area in thick black smoke during peak hours. No casualties or injuries have been reported, according to officers.

Sources said the fire’s intensity was so severe that it engulfed multiple stalls in the food court. The heat was strong enough to melt the central air conditioning vents, they said.

Officials from the fire department, Kolkata police, and Railway Protection Force (RPF) arrived at the scene with three fire tenders to extinguish the blaze. Upon reaching the site, firefighters cordoned off the area with guardrails. Passengers and taxi drivers had to use a relatively narrow path to head toward the Sealdah South and Main sections.