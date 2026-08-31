Fire at Sealdah railway station food court in Kolkata; no casualties

Thick black smoke engulfed the busy Sealdah railway station area in Kolkata after a fire broke out at a food plaza built inside a converted train coach.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
2 min readKolkataUpdated: Aug 31, 2026 12:50 PM IST
Kolkata Sealdah station fireFire broke out at an eatery outside Sealdah railway station Monday morning (Screengrab).
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A fire broke out at an eatery outside the Sealdah railway station in Kolkata Monday morning, engulfing the area in thick black smoke during peak hours. No casualties or injuries have been reported, according to officers.

Sources said the fire’s intensity was so severe that it engulfed multiple stalls in the food court. The heat was strong enough to melt the central air conditioning vents, they said.

Officials from the fire department, Kolkata police, and Railway Protection Force (RPF) arrived at the scene with three fire tenders to extinguish the blaze. Upon reaching the site, firefighters cordoned off the area with guardrails. Passengers and taxi drivers had to use a relatively narrow path to head toward the Sealdah South and Main sections.

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“While the blaze is not entirely extinguished, it is now under control. The cause of the fire at the eatery is currently under investigation,” said a fire department source.

Initially, firefighters faced significant hurdles in putting out the flames. They reported that an adequate water supply was unavailable from the station, forcing them to obtain it from alternative sources. The fire department also stated that the food court’s fire suppression system had failed to function.

As the eateries were enclosed in glass, smoke became trapped inside. Firefighters broke the glass panels to ventilate the area, while several personnel wearing specialised protective suits entered the food court to reach the source of the fire.

“The food plaza was constructed by converting a train coach, and it has extensive false ceiling work inside, further fuelling the spread of the flames. Fire department officials have arrived at the scene and are working to prevent the fire from spreading toward the nearby railway hospital,” said an official.

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This fire incident has raised serious questions regarding safety measures. Just a few months ago, a fire broke out at the same food court. Concerns are being raised about inadequate fire safety arrangements despite the previous incident.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

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