Sealdah-Barasat AC local train extended to Bangaon from August 20: Check new timings

Sealdah-Bangaon AC local train: The Sealdah-Barasat AC local train service will be extended up to Bangaon from August 20. The extension will improve suburban connectivity for passengers travelling between Sealdah and Bangaon. It will also offer a more comfortable travel option, especially during the hot and humid weather.
According to Sealdah Division, the Sealdah-Bangaon AC local train will operate six days a week, from Monday to Saturday, and will remain unavailable on Sundays.
Sealdah-Bangaon AC local train: Coach composition, Speed
The Sealdah-Bangaon AC local train will have 12 coaches. All coaches will feature stainless-steel bodies with straight side walls. The coaches will also be connected end-to-end through sealed, wider vestibule gangways, allowing passengers to move between coaches more easily.
The Sealdah-Bangaon AC EMU will have seating capacity for 1,126 passengers and will have a maximum operating speed of 110 kmph.
On its return journey, train number 33442 Bangaon-Sealdah AC EMU local will leave Bangaon at 12:35 PM and reach Sealdah at 2:25 PM. The train will halt at Barasat at 1:40 PM, Madhyamgram at 1:46 PM, Birati at 1:54 PM, Dum Dum Cantonment at 2:00 PM, Dum Dum Junction at 2:05 PM and Bidhannagar Road at 2:10 PM, before reaching Sealdah at 2:25 PM.
Sealdah-Bangaon AC EMU local train features
All coaches of the Sealdah-Bangaon AC EMU local train will have CCTV surveillance. Each coach will also feature wear-resistant rubber flooring, aluminium modular luggage racks and GPS-based LED displays for passenger information. An announcement system will also be provided in every coach.
The train doors will open only when the train reaches a station and will close before departure. The doors will remain closed while the train is running for safety. The driver and guard will control the opening and closing of the train doors.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More