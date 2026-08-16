Sealdah-Barasat AC local train extended to Bangaon from August 20: Check new timings

The Sealdah-Bangaon AC local train will operate six days a week (Image generated using AI)

Sealdah-Bangaon AC local train: The Sealdah-Barasat AC local train service will be extended up to Bangaon from August 20. The extension will improve suburban connectivity for passengers travelling between Sealdah and Bangaon. It will also offer a more comfortable travel option, especially during the hot and humid weather.

Launched on August 10, 2025, West Bengal’s AC local train service is being maintained and operated by the Sealdah Division of Eastern Railway (ER) zone.

According to Sealdah Division, the Sealdah-Bangaon AC local train will operate six days a week, from Monday to Saturday, and will remain unavailable on Sundays.

Sealdah-Bangaon AC local train: Coach composition, Speed

The Sealdah-Bangaon AC local train will have 12 coaches. All coaches will feature stainless-steel bodies with straight side walls. The coaches will also be connected end-to-end through sealed, wider vestibule gangways, allowing passengers to move between coaches more easily.