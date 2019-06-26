Scuffle breaks out in Bhatpara as cops halt rally of CPM, Congress

A scuffle between Congress, CPM workers and policemen broke out during a joint rally at Bhatpara on Tuesday. The two parties were demanding restoration of peace after a string of violent incidents in the city.

Advertising

Bhatpara and Kankinara have been on edge since May 19 when the final phase of Lok Sabha polls concluded. Last week, two persons were killed a political clash in Bhatpara. The TMC and BJP had accused each other for fomenting violence in the city.

On Tuesday, the Congress and CPM alleged that police obstructed their rally despite obtaining a permission for it. The rally, which started from Kankinara station towards Bhatpara police station, was led by state Congress president Somen Mitra, state CPM secretary Surjyakanta Mishra, Left Front chairman Biman Bose and others.

However, they were stopped by police soon after starting the rally. Police had put up barricades to prevent them from moving further. However, workers of both parties broke the barricades and marched ahead. They were again stopped near Bhatpara Police station where another scuffle ensued.

Advertising

A senior police officer said the rally was stopped as prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC were imposed in the area. The political parties claimed they had permission for the rally. Rapid Action Force and Combat Force were deployed to defuse the tension.

Later, Congress and CPM leaders submitted a memorandum to Bhatpara police officers to restore peace and normalcy. “We have asked police to ensure that people live peacefully here, and there is no obstruction in their day-to-day life,” said Biman Bose. The leaders also gave a seven-day ultimatum to police to bring back normalcy.

“If peace is not restored within seven days, we will launch a bigger movement,” said Somen Mitra.