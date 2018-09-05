Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 05, 2018
Scientist, actor to get honourary degrees at Presidency convocation

West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi, who is the university chancellor, will preside over the ceremony. Over 750 students will be conferred degrees and four will be awarded their PhD this year.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | Published: September 5, 2018 5:04:36 am
presidency university, presidency university kolkata, presidency university museum Meanwhile, Vice-Chancellor Anuradha Lohia Tuesday urged the students on indefinite sit-in demanding accommodation in the Hindu hostel since August 3, to wait for another six months. (File photo)
Presidency University authorities have decided to confer an honorary DLitt upon veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee and an honorary D.Sc upon eminent scientist and Bharat Ratna recipient C N R Rao at the sixth annual convocation of Presidency University to be held on September 11. Vice-Chancellor Anuradha Lohia said, “We will honour these two personalities with honorary degrees at our upcoming convocation.”

Meanwhile, Vice-Chancellor Anuradha Lohia Tuesday urged the students on indefinite sit-in demanding accommodation in the Hindu hostel since August 3, to wait for another six months.

“I will request the students to take care of their health, not to lie on verandah but return to their present rented accommodation at New Town. They should take care of health first.”

