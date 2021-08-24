Schools will reopen after Durga Puja if pandemic doesn’t worsen: Mamata Banerjee

The Mamata Banerjee government on Monday announced that schools in the state would be reopened in October after the Durga Puja vacation, provided the Covid-19 situation does not worsen.

“Schools in Bengal will reopen after the puja [vacation], provided the situation is favourable. If the third wave does not turn out to be dangerous, we will sanitise the school buildings and reopen them. We are keen on restarting schools. We want students to go to schools,” Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat.

The chief minister said she was “not sure what decisions would be taken” if Covid-19 cases spike like in Maharashtra and Kerala.

Earlier this month, following a meeting of the Global Advisory Board (GAB) headed by Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson had hinted that her government was mulling over the option of opening schools and colleges on alternate days after the Durga Puja vacation.

Meanwhile, Nobel laureate Amartya Sen has said that there is no instant answer in the debate about whether school campuses should be reopened amid the pandemic.

(With PTI inputs)

