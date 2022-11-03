scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022

School recruitment scam: ‘TMC MLA sent associates to collect money’

Mondal made the claims while speaking to mediapersons before leaving the office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is looking into money trails in connection with the school recruitment scam.

TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya

TAPAS MONDAL, who is considered a close aide of TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya, on Wednesday alleged that that the MLA used to collect money taken for “offline registration” of some candidates – who allegedly got jobs in exchange for bribes paid to the ruling party MLA – by sending his associates.

According to ED sources, Mondal was summoned for questioning over the scam, specifically about offline registration and the financial transactions related to it.

Mondal said, “I came here to give documents sought by the ED. My office staff told me that he used to send people to take money and files.” When asked by mediapersons who he was referring to, Mondal replied, “Manik babu.”

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh told The Indian Express later in the day, “We have nothing to say on the investigation. We are only saying… Central agencies should not take action as per BJP leaders’ instructions.”

According to ED sources, money was regularly taken from candidates who wished to undergo DLed training for Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) in three academic years, from 2018. This was in lieu of offline admission in several institutes that offered such training, the sources said.

First published on: 03-11-2022 at 03:39:34 am
