Friday, Nov 25, 2022

School jobs scam: WBBPE ex-chief’s judicial custody extended till Dec 7

Bhattacharya 's lawyer, however,  said there was no evidence that he was present at the Kalamandir function.

Manik Bhattacharya

A court in Kolkata on Thursday extended the judicial custody of Trinamool Congress MLA and former West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) chairman Manik Bhattacharya till December 7 in the school jobs scam case.

Bhattacharya was produced in the city sessions court where the Enforcement Directorate (ED) challenged his bail petition.

The ED claimed in the court that Bhattacharya took Rs 3.25 crore from candidates for getting them cleared in the Teachers Eligibility  Test (TET) examination in 2014.  The agency has also accused Bhattacharya of addressing a conference of ‘All Bengal Teachers Training Achievers Association’, an organisation of private BEd and DLed colleges, at Kalamandir in Kolkata. It alleged that he asked the private colleges to give money to his son Shouvik Bhattacharya’s organisation.

He also questioned as how the investigators claimed that he took money from 325 TeT passers without even questioning them. Bhattacharya was arrested by the ED on October 11.

Nanur man says TMC leaders took winning lottery ticket from son

Also, TMC’s Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal will be produced in court on Friday in case wherein he is accused of laundering black money through lottery in the cattle smuggling case. On Thursday, Katai Sheikh, father of Noor Ali, a resident of Bara Shimulia village in Nanur, said his son had won the lottery but the Trinamool leaders intimidated him and took the lottery ticket for Rs 5-6 lakh that had won Rs 1 crore. CBI officials said they were probing his claims.

First published on: 25-11-2022 at 05:33:32 am
