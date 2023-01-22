School Jobs Scam: TMC youth leader arrested, sent to 14-day ED custody

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday arrested Trinamool Congress youth wing leader Kuntal Ghosh for his alleged involvement in the teachers’ recruitment scam in the state, sources with the agency said.

The arrest was made after the central investigation agency questioned him and searched overnight his two flats in the northern fringes of Kolkata. Ghosh, a youth wing member of the TMC in Hooghly district, was previously questioned by the CBI, too.

A senior agency officer said, “We have arrested Kuntal Ghosh for not cooperating with our officers investigating his involvement in the teachers’ recruitment scam. He will be produced in a court today.”

Sources said the ED seized several documents and a diary from Ghosh’s flats during the search operations that started Friday morning.

ED officers produced Ghosh before a city and sessions court, which sent him to ED custody for 14 days till February 3.

President of the All Bengal Teachers’ Training Achievers’ Association (ABTTAA), an umbrella body of private teachers’ training institutes in the state, Tapas Mondal, who was questioned by the CBI in Kolkata earlier this month, had named Kuntal Ghosh, alleging that he had received Rs 19 crore in various stages of the recruitment scam.

Mondal, who has been named in the supplementary chargesheet by the ED in the matter, was “a close associate” of TMC MLA and former president of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) Manik Bhattacharya, who is currently in judicial custody for his alleged involvement in the jobs scam.

Ghosh, however, denied such allegations. Speaking with reporters while being taken to the court, Ghosh said, “It is a conspiracy. I have not given a bribe to Tapas Mondal and that’s why it happened. I have not taken money from anyone.”

The CBI and the ED have been conducting probes into the teachers’ recruitment case since last year. Over Rs 100 crore was allegedly raised by ruling party leaders from candidates seeking jobs as teachers and non-teaching staff in state-run schools between 2014 and 2021. Last year, former state education minister Partha Chatterjee and his close associate Arpita Mukherjee were arrested in connection with the case.

After the arrest of Kuntal Ghosh, CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said, “He should be arrested if he is involved in the scam. There is nothing wrong with nabbing criminals and sending them to jail. But, will the mastermind be caught?”

Senior BJP leader Rahul Sinha said the interrogation of Ghosh by the ED would reveal answers to many questions related to the scam. “It was imminent that he would be arrested. He was named by others to have taken money from aspiring candidates. With his arrest, more people, especially big leaders, will be caught,” said Sinha.

The TMC, however, alleged that the BJP was using central agencies to target non-NDA parties. “Law will take its course. BJP leader Dilip Ghosh’s documents were recovered from the house of Prasanna Roy, who is allegedly involved in the SSC scam. However, Ghosh was not arrested because he is a BJP leader. BJP is using CBI and ED to malign the TMC’s image,” said TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh.