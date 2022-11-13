School Jobs Scam | TMC salvo at BJP: House deed of Dilip Ghosh found at middleman’s home, arrest him now

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday demanded the arrest of BJP vice-president Dilip Ghosh, alleging that the CBI had seized a house deed in the name of the BJP MP during a raid at the house of school jobs scam accused Prasanna Roy.

Addressing a press conference with his party colleague Jayprakash Majumdar, TMC state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, “The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had initially hushed up the matter, but the agency had to submit documents after the court sought details of the seizure.”

“Our question is what Dilip Ghosh’s house deed was doing at the residence of Prasanna Roy, an alleged middleman in the recruitment scam? TMC believes that the CBI wanted to keep the seizure list secret, but it had to submit the list to the court after the judge ordered it. We demand the arrest of MP Dilip Ghosh at the earliest,” said the TMC leaders.

Both leaders further alleged, “When it comes to Opposition party leaders, CBI becomes proactive and keeps sending notices to them, calling them for interrogation. Why is the agency so silent when it comes to arresting BJP leaders? What’s the delay in arresting Dilip Ghosh? We want him to be arrested so that the matter can be probed thoroughly. In fact, Ghosh himself has accepted that he knows Roy and wanted his help in some matters. “Dilip Ghosh should be questioned about his involvement in the scam, and how did he acquire the said property? In fact, CBI should refer the case to the ED, and the latter should take custody of Dilip Ghosh because he is an influential person who can influence witnesses and tamper with evidence.”

The TMC demanded that the CBI should also be questioned about why it suppressed the seizure list and why it did not inform the court about the house deed, at the earliest”. “Was the central agency trying to hide the involvement of BJP leaders in the scam? In fact, we believe more and more BJP leaders are involved in the scam and CBI will actively try to hide their names,” they alleged. They also accused the BJP of using central agencies to harass political opponents. “When BJP fails to act politically against its opponents, it uses central agencies to harass them. We always support an impartial investigation, but impartiality is a must for the investigative agencies.”

Dilip Ghosh had, however, not responded to the charges levelled by the TMC leaders till the filing of this report.