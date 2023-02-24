scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
School jobs scam: TMC MLA’s wife, son surrender

Earlier, the MLA’s wife Satarupa Bhattacharya and son Souvik surrendered after they were summoned by the court. The two were named in the supplementary chargesheet by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) which had later issued a lookout notice against them.

School jobs scam, bengal School jobs scam, PMLA, Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), Trinamool Congress, Manik Bhattacharya, Indian Express, India news, current affairsManik Bhattacharya, TMC MLA and former president of state primary education board arrested by ED in connection with school jobs scam produce at a court in Kolkata. BJP leaders and supporters staged protest against Bhattacharya while producing in Court. Express file photo

A Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Kolkata on Wednesday sent the wife and son of jailed Trinamool Congress MLA and former West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) president Manik Bhattacharya to judicial custody in the school jobs scam case till March 6.

Their lawyer filed a bail petition that was rejected by the court after it was opposed by the federal agency. The ED, which has termed Manik and former education minister Partha Chatterjee as “masterminds” of the scam, said the mother-son duo was part of the recruitment scam also. Besides, it has claimed that the Bhattacharyas had parked money abroad. It is alleged that Souvik had claimed before the ED that he visited abroad for “educational purpose” though he had told the Bureau of Immigration that it was for “residential purpose”.

First published on: 24-02-2023 at 03:20 IST
