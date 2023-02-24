School jobs scam: TMC MLA’s wife, son surrender

A Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Kolkata on Wednesday sent the wife and son of jailed Trinamool Congress MLA and former West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) president Manik Bhattacharya to judicial custody in the school jobs scam case till March 6.

Earlier, the MLA’s wife Satarupa Bhattacharya and son Souvik surrendered after they were summoned by the court. The two were named in the supplementary chargesheet by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) which had later issued a lookout notice against them.

Their lawyer filed a bail petition that was rejected by the court after it was opposed by the federal agency. The ED, which has termed Manik and former education minister Partha Chatterjee as “masterminds” of the scam, said the mother-son duo was part of the recruitment scam also. Besides, it has claimed that the Bhattacharyas had parked money abroad. It is alleged that Souvik had claimed before the ED that he visited abroad for “educational purpose” though he had told the Bureau of Immigration that it was for “residential purpose”.