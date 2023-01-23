School Jobs Scam: ‘TMC leader would get commission for arranging candidates for jobs’

Trinamool Congress youth wing leader Kuntal Ghosh, who was arrested for his alleged involvement in the teachers’ recruitment scam on Saturday, used to receive “commissions” for arranging candidates interested in government school jobs, Enforcement Directorate sources said on Sunday.

According to central agency sources, Ghosh would allegedly receive a “10 per cent commission” on every candidate he would get for the recruitment, while the rest of the money would be taken by another person.

ED sources said that the agency officials seized some documents, which hint at his involvement in the scam and making money through a commission by arranging candidates who would pay a hefty amount to secure teaching jobs.

According to sources, Ghosh allegedly received the commission from candidates interested in teaching and non-teaching jobs.

The ED arrested Ghosh, a youth wing member of the TMC in Hooghly district, after questioning him and searching his two flats in northern Kolkata.

Sources said the ED seized several documents and a diary from Ghosh’s flats during the search operations that started Friday morning.