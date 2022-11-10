School Jobs Scam: TET candidates clash with cops, 280 detained

More than 280 TET 2014-qualified candidates were detained by police on Wednesday during their protests outside the office of Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Camac Street and at nearby Exide Crossing, demanding teaching jobs.

As the protests were held “without seeking prior permission”, police forcibly removed the protesters, leading to some of them suffering injuries. A woman protester alleged that a policewoman “bit her hand” while she was being taken to a police van.

The scuffles between police and the protesters halted traffic movement at Exide Crossing, Camac Street and AJC Bose Road.

“We are 2014 TET-qualified candidates. We came here demanding our legitimate teaching jobs. Our jobs were given to those who paid huge amounts of money. Today, we were mercilessly beaten up by police. A woman constable bit me on my hand,” said a woman protester. A man, however, claimed that he was beaten up by police after he refused to leave the area. “This is the prevailing condition here. We do not have the right to protest on the streets. Police are beating us up,” he said.

Policemen were seen removing protesters lying under police vans to escape detention, which led to chaos and commotion in the area. According to police, more than 280 protesters were detained following their unannounced agitation, and the situation was brought under control within half an hour.

The incident also led to a war of words between BJP and TMC leaders. BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said, “This government has played with the lives of thousands of meritorious candidates by selling their jobs. The Mamata Banerjee government is the most inhuman and

intolerant in the country. It always tried to stop protests of genuine candidates. It happened today as well.”

“Mamata Police’s ‘Evil Beast’ Regiment’s staff BITING an educated, unemployed, deserving, wilfully & illegally deprived Teaching Job Candidate at Exide More; Kolkata today. Lady Kim’s regime will go down in history as the most brutal one,” tweeted Suvendu Adhikari, leader of Opposition.

TMC MP Sougata Roy said, “Police did not use batons on the protesters. They were heading towards Abhishek Banerjee’s office, and thus, police stopped them. If they want to get jobs, they will have to sit for interviews. Jobs will be provided to them as per the recruitment process and not for protesting on the streets.”