School jobs scam: Suvendu threatens to launch stir in support of sacked employees

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Friday threatened to launch an agitation in support of those whose services were terminated over the teachers’ recruitment scam in the state and march to the residence of CM Mamata Banerjee to get back the money they paid to secure their jobs.

Adhikari held a public meeting in Ranaghat of Nadia district nearly a week after Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee held a similar programme.

Addressing the party workers, the BJP’s Nandigram MLA said, “Thieves looted the jobs of the innocent and deserving candidates. The court is now scrapping the jobs which were secured illegally. So far, about 1,000 such jobs have been scrapped. I think about 58,000 jobs were secured illegally. In the days to come, the number of employees to be terminated will reach 25,000. Once that happens, we will assemble these candidates in Kolkata and tell them to march towards Kalighat (CM Banerjee’s residence) to get back their money. They must ask for the money they paid to get those jobs.”

The BJP leader targeted the CM over several issues, claiming that the ruling party had won the panchayat polls in 2018 with help of fake votes.

“They rigged the polls in 2018. Till December 14, more than 4 lakh fake voters were identified. Till December 31, the number will increased to 10 lakh. If free and fair election is held, then the TMC will lose the panchayat polls,” said Adhikari.

Slamming the state government over alleged irregularities in list of beneficiaries for the PM Away Yojana across the state, the Leader of Opposition said if the BJP wins the election people will get houses under the scheme. “The state government here tried to pass off the central schemes as its own. Now their bluff has been called and the thieves are being sent to jail for their misdeeds. But there are bigger thieves who are still roaming free,” he said.