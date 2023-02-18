School jobs scam: Six ‘middlemen’ arrested, sent to CBI custody for four days

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday arrested six more alleged middlemen in the West Bengal School Service (SSC) recruitment scam case.

Those arrested were part of a network of money collection from candidates to provide employment to undeserving and unlisted candidates in various schools across the state, the federal agency said in a statement.

The accused, identified as Chandan Mondal, Subrata Samanta Roy, Koushik Ghosh, Sahid Imam, Sheikh, Ali Imam and Abdul Khalek, were produced in the Alipore court that sent them to four-day custody till February 21. Chandan Mondal, considered to be a key intermediary, was on the agency’s radar for some time, it is learnt.

Besides former state Cabinet minister Partha Chatterjee and other senior officials associated with the SSC, two alleged middlemen have already been arrested in the alleged scam.

The agency arrested Chandan Mandal after he was summoned to its Nizam Palace office in Kolkata on Friday morning for questioning in the case. Officials said he was arrested for “not cooperating” after he tried to mislead the investigators during interrogation.

Last year, former state minister and former CBI official Upendra Nath Biswas uploaded a video on social media and claimed that one “Ranjan” from North 24 Parganas district had given school jobs to many people in exchange of money. Later, however, he admitted in a court hearing in the case that Ranjan was actually ‘Chandan Mondal’.

Then the CBI started investigating the allegations against Mondal on the orders of the Calcutta High Court and filed an FIR against him. The agency had also raided his house at Bagda (North 24 Parganas) in July last year.

Chandan Mondal’s lawyer Dibyendu Bhattacharya claimed that his client was being framed. He said, “An influential person named him time and again due to some personal grudge.”

“Upen Biswas’s longstanding wish has come true,” Chandan Mondal told mediapersons outside the court on Friday.