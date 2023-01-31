scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
School jobs scam | Seized OMR sheets: Not our lapse, says Board in Calcutta HC

The ED recovered around 30 OMR sheets from Ghosh’s residence on Sunday. (Representational image)

THE CALCUTTA High Court on Monday enquired how OMR sheets of the recently conducted TET examination ended up at the residence of Trinamool youth leader Kuntal Ghosh, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the teacher recruitment scam.

The primary school recruitment exam took place about one-and-a-half months ago. Kuntal Ghosh, however, told the ED that he got the OMR sheets through an RTI application.

The Primary Education Board President on Monday claimed that the answersheets that the central investigating agency is talking about are copies of the original OMR sheet.

In a press conference on Monday, president of West Bengal Primary Education Board Gautam Pal said,“No one should get nervous or confused by this. TET candidates will know their exam results in due course.”

“We gave each candidate a copy of the answer sheet so that they can compare their results with the answersheet after the results are published. The board is not responsible if the copy is handed over to anyone by any candidate,” added Pal.

Calcutta High Court Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay questioned the role of the Board in this incident on Monday. The board’s lawyer said such things were an attempt to spoil the board’s image.

The board’s lawyer told court that it was surprising that such incidents were coming to the fore even after taking such strict security checks and that there was no lapse on the board’s side.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 31-01-2023 at 05:16 IST
