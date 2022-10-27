School jobs scam: Salim, Dilip Ghosh visit protest sites

AS the School Service Commission (SSC) job aspirants observed ‘Bhaiphonta’ during their sit-in on Mayo Road in Kolkata on Wednesday, they were joined by CPM state secretary Md Salim, who took “phonta” from some of them. He joined their demand for “transparent recruitment.”

Meanwhile, BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh visited the site of another protest at Matangini Hazra’s foothills. He distributed sweets and clothes to the job seekers and also celebrated ‘Bhaiphonta’ with them.

The sit-in reached 591 days on Wednesday. Earlier, the protesters also marked Lakshmi Puja, Kali Puja as well as Diwali. A job seeker said, “We got help from many people in this long fight. They are like our brothers. Salimda is one such person. He has stood by the side of job seekers. He also came to spend time with us today. We gave him phonta.”

Salim said, “When these students started their movement, nobody stood beside them. We (CPI (M)) tried our best to help them because we knew that the TMC government would not heed their legitimate demand. Later after the court stepped in, huge corruption was unearthed and because of that, many people came out to support them. In the future, more people will do so. This government is trying to finish off the education system.”

Dilip Ghosh said on Wednesday, “The TMC government in the state has not been able to make transparent appointments for eight years. Youngsters are on the streets even on this day that marks brotherhood. I came to spend some time with them.”