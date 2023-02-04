School jobs scam | Rs 8L each received from 130 job seekers went to Partha, others: ED to court

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday claimed that Rs 8 lakh each was received from 130 candidates to provide them jobs in schools across West Bengal and that the illegal proceeds of money went to the then education minister Partha Chatterjee and other influential people.

Opposing the bail plea of Trinamool Congress youth wing leader Kuntal Ghosh in connection with the alleged scam, the federal agency requested the Bankshall court to allow it to interrogate the accused in judicial custody. Rejecting Ghosh’s bail petition, the court extended Ghosh’s judicial custody for the next 14 days. He will be produced in the court on February 17. It is claimed that the ED has traced crores of rupees to Ghosh’s bank account.

“Tapas (Mandal) is a BJP man… He conspired to frame me and my party with the help of the BJP,” said Kuntal outside the agency’s office when he was being taken to court. The ED, while opposing Ghosh’s bail plea, said they were investigating the money trail in the case and that he was an important link in the investigation into the case.

His lawyer, however, said that the agency has not yet produced any evidence to support its claim against Ghosh. The lawyer argued that since no money was recovered from his client, there was no basis of the charges pressed against Ghosh.

Ghosh, who was arrested on October 21 last year, has been in the ED custody since.

His name appeared after the agency questioned Tapas Mandal who purportedly claimed that the Trinamool youth wing leader had collected Rs 19 crore for providing jobs.

The central agency had searched Ghosh’s two flats from where it claimed to have recovered TET (Teacher Eligibility Test) admit cards and copies of OMR sheets.

Advertisement

TMC’s Rajya Sabha member Santanu Sen said, “We have reiterated this several times that we also want the investigation to conclude at a faster pace instead of being dragged forever. For how long will this continue and for how long their bail prayers will get rejected? The TMC has already shown how intolerant we are towards corruption by acting against ministers, MLAs and panchayat members.”