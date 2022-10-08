scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 07, 2022

School jobs scam: Protesters set to suspend sit-in for a day

The candidates have been organising a sit-in in the Esplanade area for at least 570 days, alleging irregularities in the recruitment process and demanding jobs.

Shahidullah, who is leading the protest, said, "Several protesters have agreed to suspend their demonstration tomorrow to cooperate with the state government.”

Following a request from the Kolkata Police to suspend their sit-in for a day in the view of the Durga Puja carnival, the protesting SSC, TET, Group C, Group D candidates have decided not to hold their demonstration on Saturday.

The candidates have been organising a sit-in in the Esplanade area for at least 570 days, alleging irregularities in the recruitment process and demanding jobs.

More from Kolkata

As the protest site falls near Red Road, the Maidan Police sent a notice to the protesters asking them not to hold the demonstration for security reasons in and around the carnival venue. Shahidullah, who is leading the protest, said, “Several protesters have agreed to suspend their demonstration tomorrow to cooperate with the state government.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Avalanches’ or ‘Virtual W...Premium
UPSC Key-October 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Avalanches’ or ‘Virtual W...
Blunt criticism of Russian Army signals new challenge for PutinPremium
Blunt criticism of Russian Army signals new challenge for Putin
‘If I did not explore art, my life would remain unfulfilled’: Lalu Prasad...Premium
‘If I did not explore art, my life would remain unfulfilled’: Lalu Prasad...
On Budget review eve, macro worries are back amid global recession fearsPremium
On Budget review eve, macro worries are back amid global recession fears

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 08-10-2022 at 04:06:20 am
Next Story

Politics & power: A short history of chairs in India

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 07: Latest News
Advertisement