School jobs scam: Protesters set to suspend sit-in for a day

Following a request from the Kolkata Police to suspend their sit-in for a day in the view of the Durga Puja carnival, the protesting SSC, TET, Group C, Group D candidates have decided not to hold their demonstration on Saturday.

The candidates have been organising a sit-in in the Esplanade area for at least 570 days, alleging irregularities in the recruitment process and demanding jobs.

As the protest site falls near Red Road, the Maidan Police sent a notice to the protesters asking them not to hold the demonstration for security reasons in and around the carnival venue. Shahidullah, who is leading the protest, said, “Several protesters have agreed to suspend their demonstration tomorrow to cooperate with the state government.”